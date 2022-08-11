Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTEU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

