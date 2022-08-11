Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 93.03%. Arteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Arteris has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,213 shares of company stock worth $553,050. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

