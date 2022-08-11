ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.