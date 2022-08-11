Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.