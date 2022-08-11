ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

ASMPT Trading Down 0.4 %

ASMVY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 5,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Get ASMPT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.