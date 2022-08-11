Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after buying an additional 121,410 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

NSC stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.52. 21,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

