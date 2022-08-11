Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

