Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.65. 4,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,581. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

