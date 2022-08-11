Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

