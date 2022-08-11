Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,802. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

