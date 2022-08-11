Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Astronics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Astronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Astronics

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.