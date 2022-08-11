Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 448242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aurcana Silver Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

