Auxilium Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Auxilium has a market cap of $78,162.96 and $11,936.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auxilium has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
