Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Avangrid by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

