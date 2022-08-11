Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.96. Avnet shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 8,821 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.