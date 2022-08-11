AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $135,287.02 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00.

Shares of AXGN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

