B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

