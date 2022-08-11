Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,029,289. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
