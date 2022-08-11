Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,029,289. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 373.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

