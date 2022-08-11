Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

BCV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 86,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

