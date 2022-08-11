Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
BCV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
