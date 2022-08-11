Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,679. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,238,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after buying an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

