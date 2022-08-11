Bank of Nova Scotia Has $37.30 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

