Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $39.53 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 864,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,529,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

