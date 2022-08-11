Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 582,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IEFA opened at $62.64 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

