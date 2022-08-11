Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 209,844 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %

TEAM opened at $286.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.13. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.