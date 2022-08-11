Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,692 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.37% of Elanco Animal Health worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.