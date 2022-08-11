Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 147.19% from the company’s previous close.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

BYL traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$35.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.