BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BBQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BBQ has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the first quarter valued at $303,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BBQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BBQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

