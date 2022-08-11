Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. 125,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,003. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $116.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.