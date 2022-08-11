Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 7,289 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 349.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

