Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.10% of Waitr worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waitr

In related news, Director Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,706.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,373,683 shares of company stock valued at $239,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Stock Performance

WTRH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 95,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

Waitr Profile

(Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

See Also

