Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 144.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 107,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,059 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE AEM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,518. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.