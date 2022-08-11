Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $224.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

