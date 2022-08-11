Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.34) to GBX 3,289 ($39.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,612.71 ($43.65).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Trading Down 2.1 %

BWY opened at GBX 2,343 ($28.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.91. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,553 ($42.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,266.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,499.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.