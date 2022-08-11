Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,022. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17.

