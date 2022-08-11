Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $260.78. 9,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

