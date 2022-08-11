Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berkeley Lights

In related news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Analyst Recommendations for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

