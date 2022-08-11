Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berkeley Lights

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

