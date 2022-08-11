Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.77

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.77 and traded as high as $131.86. Biglari shares last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

