Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.77

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.77 and traded as high as $131.86. Biglari shares last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Biglari Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
