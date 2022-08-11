Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

