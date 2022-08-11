Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $148.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $147.11 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.