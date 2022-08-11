BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $421.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

