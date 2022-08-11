Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,885. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.76. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$1,110,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.