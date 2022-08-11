Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

BDT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.08. 30,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

