BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $66,903.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007889 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005472 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003894 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

