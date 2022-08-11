BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WFC opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

