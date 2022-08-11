BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

