BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

