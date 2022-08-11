BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,867,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

