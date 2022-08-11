BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.54 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.19.
Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
In related news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.