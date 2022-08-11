BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.54 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( NYSE:ECAT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

