BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

