BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.28.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
