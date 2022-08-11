Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $106.32. 108,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

